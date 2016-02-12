You have to see these rules that Kanye gave his models...

Known for his perfectionist tendencies – best friend Jay Z once said it himself – it's no surprise that Kanye West wanted his New York Fashion Week show to go exactly to plan.



But we did have a little chuckle when we read the rules the rapper reportedly gave to his army of models ahead of the show... 'Don't make fast or slow movements' was a firm favourite.





The rule sheet circulated on Thursday night by a Twitter user. It's not actually verified, but it sounds a bit Kanye-esque!



Some of the more scary rules instructed his models to move naturally, not to make eye contact, to alternate between attention and easy (sorry, what?), loosen up, don't be stiff and be casual (mixed messages, we would be confused.)





The Yeezy Season 3 Model's Instructions..💮 pic.twitter.com/KZdNECh4O5 — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) February 11, 2016







Kanye's show – where he also released his new album – was a huge success, having sold out at the Madison Garden venue.



All eyes were on his front row attendees, including the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan.



Wife Kim had donned a blonde wig for the occasion, showing off her incredible post-baby curves in a slinky outfit with a white fur coat.



Her sisters stuck to the same theme, dressing in nude and white shades and topping off the look with fur coats.



