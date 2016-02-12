Victoria Beckham sends sweet message to husband David

Victoria Beckham is busy in New York working on last-minute preparations for her New York Fashion Week show.



But the time away from home seems to have left the fashion designer missing her husband David. The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture from the Big Apple, showing wall art with a cute message.





"Love is the answer," the drawing read. Victoria gave a nod to her husband as she captioned the snap: "Love is the answer! Miss u @davidbeckham x vb," she wrote.



David flew back to London after spending some time in New York with his wife earlier in the week.



The duo made for a seriously handsome couple as they enjoyed a date night together, looking sensational in tailored suits as they attended a dinner party thrown by Anna Wintour.







Love is the answer! Miss u @davidbeckham x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 11, 2016 at 11:00am PST







Victoria was wearing a white satin tuxedo from her own line, while David wore a grey suit with a chic camel coat.



David and their son Brooklyn flew in to join Victoria after she arrived a few days earlier to put the finishing touches to her collection.



Earlier in the day, David shared a selfie with his son on social media. The father-son duo were both sporting camouflage jackets and beanie hats to keep out the New York chill.



"Not sure if I'm a cool dad or Brooklyn is thinking seriously we have similar coats on dad," he wrote.



The previous day, David and Brooklyn were in San Francisco to watch the Super Bowl. David posted a snap of the pair in a taxi holding the coveted tickets.



