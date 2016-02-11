It was all eyes on Amal Clooney as she graced the red carpet for her husband's new film Hail, Caesar!. The brunette walked arm-in-arm with her partner George Clooney but it was her floor-length dress that stole the show on Thursday.

The international law and human rights attorney walked the red carpet with the actor wearing a sparkling A-line black gown with a sheer and ruffled skirt. The 38-year-old paired the head-turning dress with black heels, a matching clutch and classic red lipstick.

George and Amal attended the premiere in Berlin

George, 54, looked as handsome as ever in an all-black tux, perfectly complementing his wife. The couple arrived in Germany on Wednesday, ahead of the premiere at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

The happy couple looked loved up as they arrived at the glamorous event, holding hands and stopping to share loving glances.

Amal stole the show in a black sparkly dress

The pair also attended the hotly-anticipated comedy's premiere in Los Angeles on 1 February, where the wife of the Hollywood star gave us wardrobe envy once again.

The beauty took us back to their special wedding in Venice when she paraded a series of stunning designer dresses, choosing the white Giambattista Valli mullet-hem number with pink floral embellishment for the LA premiere.

The brunette beauty wore her Giambattista Valli dress for the last premiere in LA

Ever since their September 2014 wedding, George and Amal have been the subject of pregnancy rumours.

Fans have been waiting for a happy announcement after Amal’s dad told the couple in a speech during the Venetian ceremony, which was exclusively featured in HELLO!, "Now it's time for grandchildren."

But it seems George is not going to be a dad any time soon. The Oscar-winning actor shut down gossip after a reporter questioned whether his wife was expecting.

With a smile, George told the Telegraph reporter, "No. But I like that you started that rumour."