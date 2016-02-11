Kylie Jenner takes NYFW by storm in racy bodysuit

Not one to shy away from envelope-pushing outfits, Kylie Jenner turned heads in a very racy all-in-one as she attended a New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.



The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan sported one of her most risqué looks to date as she attended the V Files runway show in the Big Apple.

Kylie shared a snap of the outfit on Instagram





The bodysuit, by designer Kim Shui, was almost completely sheer, with some strategically placed flowers preserving the 18-year-old's modesty.



Kylie added a blue poncho, blue and gold heels and sported her signature contouring.

The star was front row to watch her boyfriend Tyga perform





Clearly pleased with her look, the star shared a series of snaps of the creation on Instagram.



The teenager is in New York to attend brother-in-law Kanye West's fashion show later today. But she was also supporting her rapper boyfriend Tyga, who took to the stage to perform at the V Files show.

Stepping out later that night, Kylie opted for a more conversative ensemble





Kylie was spotted filming her beau from the front row during his performance with Oakland rapper A.E.



Just days earlier, Kylie had launched her new clothing line Kendall + Kylie with her older sister.

Kylie makes sure to keep her fans updated with her various looks





The Jenner girls were supported by their brother-in-law Kanye West at the party in TriBeCa, along with their mum Kris Jenner.



Kendall's model BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid were also in attendance, as well as Victoria's Secret stars Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor and Josephine Skriver.