Will Kanye West introduce son Saint to the world at NYFW show?

Kanye West is gearing up for his New York Fashion Week show, and we are wondering whether the rapper might decide to debut more than his latest collection...



His wife Kim Kardashian gave birth to their second child, son Saint, in December, and they're so far kept him under wraps. But, with Kanye wanting all eyes on his new Yeezy collection, are we about to meet the newest member of the family?

Kanye was spotted carrying his first child, daughter North West, in New York on Tuesday





Fans of Kim, 34, and Kanye will remember they revealed daughter North, two, on Kris Jenner’s now-cancelled chat show when she was three weeks old.



A source at the time told E! News: "[Kanye] said he had decided he wanted to show the picture of North because they didn’t want to make money on the photo and he is fed up of paps following him around."

Kim, North and Saint are all in New York ahead of Kanye's fashion show





Earlier this month an alleged picture of North with baby brother Saint surfaced online, sending the internet into meltdown. However, it was later revealed to have been taken long before the little boy was born.



With it now being over two months since Saint was born, it’s unlikely the superstar couple will be able to keep him hidden for much longer.

Kanye released this picture of North West during an appearance on mother-in-law Kris Jenner's chat show





But, if Saint is in attendance tomorrow, it won’t be the only ‘first’ at the show: Kim will also be making her first public appearance since giving birth. She took to Twitter to confirm the end of her maternity leave, and revealed she would be there to support her husband.



Even if her baby boy does stay at home, Kim is sure to be the centre of attention and there’s already speculation over what she’ll be wearing.

Us Weekly reports: “She will be wearing something from Kanye’s new collection. A lot of Kanye’s designs are inspired by Kim. He designs for Kim.”