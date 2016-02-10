Plus-size model Ashley Graham thanks fans who 'stood up for curves'

Ashley Graham has thanked her fans for their support, following the announcement she’ll be appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.



The 28-year-old plus-size model and body activist took to Instagram to announce the news she is one of this year’s 'Rookies', posting a picture from the shoot which showed off her curvaceous figure.







Confidence is my golden rule. Have you seen my new #SwimSexy campaign with @swimsuitsforall in @SI_Swimsuit? A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 9, 2016 at 7:16pm PST







Alongside the photo, Ashley wrote: "It’s official – I’m a @si_swimsuit model!! This is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who stood up for curves – our voices were heard and together we can help me win Rookie of the Year. Stay tuned for voting instructions #beautybeyondsize #siswim [sic]."



Ashley, who regularly campaigns for curvy women to be used in the fashion industry, is the second plus-size model to feature in the famous swimsuit issue.



It’s the second time Ashley has featured in the US magazine, after she appeared in an advert which ran in 2015.























It's official - I'm a @si_swimsuit model!! This is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who stood up for curves- our voices were heard and together we can help me win Rookie of the Year. Stay tuned for voting instructions #beautybeyondsize #siswim A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 9, 2016 at 7:33am PST







She follows in the footsteps of Robyn Lawley, 26, who modelled in last year’s edition of the swimsuit issue and was the first plus-size women to be featured.



Ashley also treated her followers to another snap from the shoot, which showed her emerging from the ocean wearing a gold bikini.



She added: "Confidence is my golden rule. Have you seen my new #SwimSexy campaign with @swimsuitforall in @SI_Swimsuit? [sic]."























How do you #SwimSexy? Check out my latest campaign with @swimsuitsforall in @SI_Swimsuit with @nicolajgriffin @philomenakwao to see how we #SwimSexy. A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 9, 2016 at 7:06am PST







In the past Ashley has insisted she does not refer to herself as 'plus-size', instead she describes it as 'my size'.



Speaking at a TEDx Talk in June last year, she explained: "Back in Nebraska I was known as the fat model – the girl who was pretty for a big girl.



"My body, like my confidence, has been picked apart, manipulated and controlled by others who didn’t necessarily understand it."



But, insisting that she is finally at peace with her body, Ashley added: "Rolls, curves, cellulite. I love every part of me."



Alongside her modelling and campaign work, Ashley is the face of Forever 21’s plus-size activewear line and also has her own lingerie range.



