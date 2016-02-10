Kim Kardashian and North West fly to New York to support Kanye

Kim Kardashian has hardly been seen since giving birth to her son Saint in December.



But the reality star stepped back into the limelight on Tuesday, flying to New York to support her husband Kanye West ahead of the big reveal of his new album and his New York Fashion Week show.

Kim stepped out in New York





The mum-of-two took the couple's little daughter North to the Big Apple, so the two-year-old could support her dad.



The family were spotted heading to the Electric Lady studios for Kanye's latest release, titled T.L.O.P.



Kim wore a tight black lycra jumpsuit with a zip running down the front. She paired the tight-fitting number with a black fur Celine coat and the braids that she has been sporting since giving birth to Saint.

North looked as cute as ever





North, meanwhile, was as cute as ever in a long black hoodie emblazoned with the words 'SUPREME' over black skinny jeans and pumps.



After reading reports about her appearance in New York, Kim took to Twitter to clear up some rumours.



"This headline isn't cool," she wrote. "'Kim emerges from self imposed diet exile' REALLY?! Isn't it just called maternity leave? I'm coming to NYC to support my husband & have so enjoyed my time at home with my babies & family.

Kanye carried North home after the listening party





"Certainly not in a self imposed diet exile. That's ridic!"