Hope you've managed to get some travels booked in for this year. I recently visited San Francisco, which was fabulous – I recommend it to anyone who has never been. Here are some of my personal snaps...





Ice skating in Union Square was so much fun!

Onto the matters at hand... Hair. 2016 has already been an extremely exciting time at Charles Worthington Salons with the launch of a new colour service by my Creative Manager, Katie Allan called Layage. Layage is a brand new colouring technique based on the traditional French balayage (currently ONLY available in the UK at a Charles Worthington Salon) which involves hand painting on the hair on flat service, allowing the hair stylist to see every strand of hair providing more precision and control to the colour application. The result is a beautiful soft natural looking blended colour – think Lily Aldridge or Jessica Alba. I am so proud that the new colour service is already being named ‘2016’s hottest new hair colour trend’ by customers and press alike!





I also love this time of year as it’s the beginning of Awards season which means red carpet glamourous hair! I have always loved being involved in red carpet hair season, in the past I have worked on hair for the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTA’s to name a few. One of my favourite memories is when we used to hire out an idyllic house in the Hollywood Hills and transform it into an Oscar’s hair salon!



My stand out hair from the Golden Globes was Rosie Huntington-Whitely who always looks effortlessly chic and beautiful. Her natural looking waves are in fact harder to achieve than they look, and to re-create her look I recommend smoothing out the hair without taking away bounce using an anti frizz serum and volumising mousse. I love using the GHD soft wave tong and it is a perfect tool to create Rosie’s tousled look; taking long vertical sections around the head, angling the tong down vertically also and wrapping the hair around to create a ‘elongated bend’. I would always finish with an extremely light hair spray so to make sure the hair still moves and doesn’t look too ‘done’.





As much as I love an iconic red carpet look I also admire celebrities who are daring and go for a different look, such as Rooney Mara at the Golden Globes. I predict that braided ponytails are going to be a big story in SS16 so Rooney is already leading the way! Re-create her look with my simple step by steps:



1. Smooth out the hair at the root ensuring there is no volume



2. Section the hair from ear to ear and secure the top half into a tight ponytail, ensuring the hair band is the same colour as your hair, and use a soft brush to take any flyways into the ponytail.



3. Repeat the same on the underneath section securing in the nape of the neck.



4. Start to braid the top pony tail. As you start to pass the underneath ponytail - braid around the bottom pony and start to incorporate the hair. Take the braid right to the ends of the hair and secure with the same coloured hair band.





Charles x



Layage is available at Charles Worthington with Colour Degree Specialist Katie Allan from £130 per hour at The House of Charles Worthington, 28 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5BB,www.charlesworthingtonsalons.com



