Kim Kardashian shows off baby Saint's customised Ralph Lauren bomber

At just two months old, it look like baby Saint West already has a seriously covetable wardrobe.



Mum Kim Kardashian shared a picture of one of the new arrival's gifts – a customised bomber jacket from Ralph Lauren.



"Thank you Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this little jacket. It's so special! He will cherish it forever! Xoxo," she wrote.





Thank u Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this jacket. It's so special! We will cherish it forever! #ItsRalphThough pic.twitter.com/Cu4TPgJgDk — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2016

The brown aviator jacket features Saint's name in the silk lining.Kim shared the picture shortly after posting a snap of some goodies from Balmain, revealing the tight-fitting dresses were her new 'motivation' for getting back to her pre-baby weight."Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for the motivation!!! LOL #SOON," Kim wrote.The mum-of-two recently revealed that after putting on 60lbs during the pregnancy, she has already lost 30lbs since giving birth in December.



