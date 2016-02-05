We're #girlcrushing on Penelope Cruz

A slew of celebrities attended the Zoolander 2 premiere last night. But we couldn't take our eyes off a certain star – Penelope Cruz.



The actress, 41, looked incredible as she hit the red carpet, showing off her famous curves in a gold shimmering custom-made Atelier Versace gown.

Penelope Cruz in custom-made Atelier Versace





She paired the figure-hugging dress that featured a thigh high split with barely-there gold sandals.



The mother-of-two was attending the London premiere of the hotly anticipated new film. There, she joined her co-stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Justin Theroux, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor and Kristen Wiig.



This is the latest in a series of dazzling looks for the Spanish beauty. Earlier on in the week, she attended a screening of the film in Berlin rocking a green suede Balmain number.

Rocking a Balmain minidress





The Spring/Summer 2016 number hugged Penelope's curves and showed off her toned legs with its minidress hemline.



Penelope paired the dress with Chopard jewels, including a pair of 18-carat white-gold diamond earrings and an elegant emerald ring.



The day before, she headed to her home country of Spain for the Madrid premiere, rocking another sparkling Versace gown.

Another stunning Atelier Versace creation





The panelled number featured an embellished under layer with a pure white layer wrapping over the front.



Again, it was a bespoke dress made by the fashion house... Lucky Penelope!