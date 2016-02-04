Alexa Chung launches M&S collection and we rejoice

Great news, fashion fans – Alexa Chung's seriously cool style will soon be available to usat a more affordable price point (hooray!).



Fashion's leading It girl has teamed up with Marks & Spencer to create a fashion collection, which will launch in stores this April.







Arghhhhhh!! SO excited to finally be able to announce that I have curated a collection for @marksandspencer made up of pieces from their incredible archive! It's been a hugely exciting project to work on these last few months and I'd like to thank everyone who helped bring this pink pie crust blouse back into existence for this delightful Polaroid shot by @tomcraig ❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️ #archivebyalexa @nextmodels A photo posted by Alexa (@chungalexa) on Feb 4, 2016 at 3:21am PST







The high street brand tapped the style icon to design a 31-piece, one-off collection of M&S classics with a contemporary twist: "Through introducing modern fabrications and an updated colour palette, a contemporary womenswear collection is defined with a heritage sensibility," comments the brands.







The news comes after the incredible success of the brand's £199 suede skirt, which become an instant sell-out hit after Alexa was snapped wearing it last year.



"I have always had an affection for Marks & Spencer. I am thrilled to be part of this special and unique project," says Alexa in a statement.





"There was something very touching about looking back through the British fashion and social history for which M&S is synonymous."







