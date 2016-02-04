Alexa Chung launches M&S collection and we rejoice

Great news, fashion fans – Alexa Chung's seriously cool style will soon be available to usat a more affordable price point (hooray!).

Fashion's leading It girl has teamed up with Marks & Spencer to create a fashion collection, which will launch in stores this April.




The high street brand tapped the style icon to design a 31-piece, one-off collection of M&S classics with a contemporary twist: "Through introducing modern fabrications and an updated colour palette, a contemporary womenswear collection is defined with a heritage sensibility," comments the brands.



The news comes after the incredible success of the brand's £199 suede skirt, which become an instant sell-out hit after Alexa was snapped wearing it last year.

"I have always had an affection for Marks & Spencer. I am thrilled to be part of this special and unique project," says Alexa in a statement.



"There was something very touching about looking back through the British fashion and social history for which M&S is synonymous."



What do you think?

