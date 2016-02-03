Get 20% off London Fashion Weekend tickets!

Scroll down for details on your exclusive discount...

It’s time to get ready for the fashion event of the season: London Fashion Weekend is back!



You can explore the life of the fashion insider at this exclusive event, shop the best designer collections and speak to industry experts about their journey to the top.





There’s tons to experience in the buzzing atmosphere of the magnificent Saatchi Gallery, home to fashion’s biggest pop-up: take your front row seat at a designer catwalk show; book your place at an expert panel talk; enjoy a first look at the key trends of the season brought to you by professional stylists; and be first in line to refresh your summer wardrobe with edited luxury shopping from over 150 of the world’s best brands at exclusive insider prices.





Come and enjoy the fashion-packed environment, be inspired and seek expert style advice from the beauty professionals at TONI&GUY and Maybelline New York at this four-day showcase that brings you the ultimate fashion experience.





