Lipsy announces new collaboration with huge US star...

Following in the footsteps of the Kardashian sisters, Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to collaborate with British clothing brand Lipsy.



The pop princess' collection is heavily influenced by her own fun, flirty style, featuring cute strapless prom dresses and floral skater styles.

Ariana is the latest star to collaborate with Lipsy





"It's so great getting to collaborate with Lipsy to do something special for my fans," says Ariana.



"The line is youthful, affordable and I know my fans will love it."



The collection will launch on March 2 at Lipsy.co.uk and Next.co.uk, followed by a summer edit in May.

The Kardashian sisters designed a line for the brand back in 2013





Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have previous collections with the high street clothing brand, as have British stars Fleur East, Michelle Keegan and Rochelle Humes.