Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016

Fashionistas from all corners of the globe are gearing up to descend on London for a five-day showcase of the Autumn/Winter 2016 collections.



And we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens. But in the meantime, here's what you need to know...





The dates:



February 19th – February 23rd.



The shows:



Key shows include Burberry, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou and Julien Macdonald.



Kanye might perform:



Prepare for a social media meltdown – Kanye West is reportedly planning to perform a secret, 'intimate' gig during London Fashion Week, just one week after he dropping his new album in New York.

Kanye is rumoured to be performing





A source told Loaded magazine: "Kanye is a big fan of London Fashion Week, and he'll almost certainly be coming over to it this year.



"With this album out the week before, it looks like he'd do a show for his hardcore fans while he's over for fashion week, to give SWISH extra underground kudos. He enjoys playing clubs as much as he does the bigger stages when he can."



If he does play a gig, it's possible that his wife Kim Kardashian will be making her official, hotly anticipated post-baby debut.



Kendall and Cara will be immortalised:



...In Madame Tussauds. The model BFFs will take their place in the hall of fame with their very own waxwork figures as part of the museum's LFW experience, which will run from February 9.









Alexander McQueen is returning to London



Alexander McQueen is one of Britain's biggest and most successful fashion houses, but for the past 14 years the new collections have been presented in Paris. Now, under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, the brand is back in London for one season only – we predict lots of standing space...



Mulberry is back!



Hooray! For years, Mulberry was one of London's hottest tickets thanks to its cool and quirky catwalks – remember when a host of poodles stormed the runway? – but dropped off the schedule after the departure of creative director Emma Hill. Now, the handbag will make its return, with ex-Celine designer Johnny Coca at the helm.

Mulberry are known for their creative catwalk presentations





Natalia Vodianova to host another fun-filled fair:



Last year saw supermodel Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss team up to throw a Fashionable Fund Fair during LFW, and the duo are back to host another. Expect a star-studded guestlist – the previous fair was attended by Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding – and tons of fun, think Natalia manning a kissing booth and Karlie hosting a cookie stand...

Natalia Vodianova's fair is bound to have an A-list attendance





Who to follow?



HELLO! Fashion, @hellofashion_uk



Of course! We'll be bringing you all the backstage goss, front row action and best street style shots.



We spotted @victoriassecret angel @stellamaxwell taking a #selfie with @bellahadid backstage at #Giles! #LFW A photo posted by HELLO! Fashion Monthly (@hellofashion_uk) on Sep 21, 2015 at 10:26am PDT



British Fashion Council, @BritishFashionCouncil



The mecca of the British Fashion Industry, the BFC gives updates and exclusive info on the shows and after parties.



Poppy Delevingne, @PoppyDelevingne



One of the most well-connected It girls in fashion, Poppy is one to watch. She shares pics with her celeb/designer BFFs, snaps of her street style and just general LFW, envy-inducing snaps.



Susie Lau, @SusieBubble



A veritable blogging heavyweight, Susie can nearly always be found FROW at the biggest LFW shows. She also champions the up-and-coming, lesser-known British designers – one to follow for any fashion aficionado.



Topshop, @Topshop



Always on the pulse, Topshop's LFW Instagram is spot on. Street style, celeb shots from its own show space and catwalk pics of clothes we can actually afford, it's one to follow now.



Alexa Chung, @ChungAlexa



Alexa always makes the time to fly back to her hometown from New York for LFW. There, she's rarely spotted without her fellow fashionista BFFs Daisy Lowe and Pixie Geldof and is a firm FROW regular.