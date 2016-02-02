Amal Clooney just took us back to her Venice wedding

Remember when Amal Clooney gave the whole world wardrobe envy before her wedding as she paraded a series of gorgeous designer dresses in sunny Venice?



Well, one dress in particular stood out for us – a white Giambattista Valli mullet-hem number with pink floral embellishment that made our hearts beat a little faster.



The wife of Hollywood star George Clooney took us back to that special sartorial moment when she attended the premiere of Caesar in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Accompanying husband George to the premiere of his new film Ceasar





The 37-year-old wore an update on the dress – a stunning, sleeveless satin version with bright red flowers. We're getting Valentine's vibes.



Amal was showing off her legs in the skater style, topping off the look with silver court shoes and a chic, side-swept updo.

Sporting the Giambattista Valli number before her wedding in Venice in 2014





Amal and George looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet together, holding hands and stopping to share loving glances.



Ever since their September 2014 wedding, George and Amal have been the subject of pregnancy rumours.

The Spring 2015 creation is an stunning updated version





Fans have been waiting for a happy announcement after Amal’s dad told the couple in a speech during the Venetian ceremony, which was exclusively featured in HELLO!, "Now it's time for grandchildren."



But it seems George is not going to be a dad any time soon. The Oscar-winning actor shut down gossip after a reporter questioned whether his wife was expecting.





With a smile, George told the Telegraph reporter, "No. But I like that you started that rumour."



The jokey exchange took place at the Good Money Gala in Amsterdam, where George was more than happy to talk about Amal’s work. The proud husband said his human rights barrister wife had had a "successful week".



He explained, "The president of the Maldives was let out of prison, because of a lot of the hard work that she was doing." George added, "She's had a very good week."