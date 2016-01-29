Burberry have enlisted Brooklyn Beckham to photograph their new fragrance campaign. The eldest Beckham boy, 16, confirmed the exciting news on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, announcing that the high-profile shoot will take place on Saturday, and will be broadcast live on social media.



Brooklyn has already made a name for himself in the fashion world, with campaigns that have included the Polish clothing label Reserved. But his love of photography means he is now just as in demand behind the camera.

Excited to photograph the @Burberry campaign tomorrow. Watch it live on their Instagram & Snapchat 👻#THISISBRIT A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 29, 2016 at 5:00am PST

Brooklyn Beckham has been asked to photograph the campaign for Burberry's new fragrance

Of course, it’s not the first time that the luxe British fashion have teamed up with the Beckham family. They have an ongoing relationship with Brooklyn's younger Romeo, who has starred in a series of adverts for the brand ever since making his modelling debut in 2012.



News of Brooklyn's collaboration with Burberry won't come as a surprise to his fans. The talented teen regularly posts his photographs on his Instagram for his six million followers to see.



In October, he uploaded a black and white Instagram photo that he had taken of Romeo, which not only showcased why the middle Beckham brother is a sought after model, but also demonstrated Brooklyn's impressive photography skills.



When asked in an interview with Miss Vogue about his career ambitions last year, Brooklyn responded: "I love football, but I am also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now."