She's a Barbie girl living in the real world now. Mattel's beloved doll Barbie just got a major makeover.

The American toy company revealed on Thursday that a new line of Barbies featuring curvy, tall and petite dolls will be hitting the shelves. The manufacturers shared a photo of the body positive dolls that reads: "The world of Barbie is evolving."

We’re celebrating The Evolution of #Barbie with an evening of storytelling and conversation. Follow along at #TheDollEvolves. A photo posted by Barbie (@barbie) on Jan 28, 2016 at 9:46pm PST

Throughout the year, the company will be releasing the line that will include "4 body types, 7 skin tones, 22 eye colors, 24 hairstyles, and countless on-trend fashions and accessories."

The site wrote: "Girls everywhere now have infinitely more ways to play out their stories and spark their imaginations through Barbie. Along with more overall diversity, we proudly add three new body types to our line."

In a video shared on Barbie's official website, Senior Director of Product Design, Robert Best said, "This is radical cause we're saying that there isn't this narrow standard of what a beautiful body looks like." He added, "This is what our future looks like because this is what the world looks like."

With 4 body types, 7 skin tones, 22 eye colors, and 24 hairstyles, we proudly offer girls more choices than ever. Learn more at Barbie. com and share your favorite dolls. #TheDollEvolves #Barbie A photo posted by Barbie (@barbie) on Jan 28, 2016 at 8:01am PST

The video, which is part of #TheDollEvolves campaign, wrapped with the words, "Imagination comes in all shapes and sizes."

According to Time magazine, the transformation is the "biggest change in Barbie's 57-year history." They wrote, "The company hopes that the new dolls, with their diverse body types, along with the new skin tones and hair textures introduced last year, will more closely reflect their young owners' world."

For years, controversy has surrounded the dolls, however this change appears to be a step in the right direction. COO Richard Dickson told Time, "Ultimately, haters are going to hate. We want to make sure the Barbie lovers love us more — and perhaps changing the people who are negative to neutral."

Tell us, what do you think about the new dolls?