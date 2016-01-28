Pippa Middleton's sold-out dress goes on auction for charity

When Pippa Middleton collaborated with designer Tabitha Webb to create a limited edition dress and scarf, the designs flew off the shelves and quickly sold out. Now however, one lucky fashionista will be able to get her hands on one of the ensembles, as the British Heart Foundation announced they are auctioning off the dress to raise money at their Roll Out The Red fundraising ball.

Pippa Middleton wearing the limited edition dress

A long-term ambassador for the BHF, Pippa spoke to HELLO! last June when the dress went on sale, and revealed she had a "great experience" designing and working with British designer Tabitha.

"It was a great experience collaborating with Tabitha Webb on the style and design of the two pieces," Pippa said. "As an ambassador of the British Heart Foundation, I am delighted that all profits of the sales will go towards their life-saving research into heart disease.

"Creating the limited-edition pieces was a fun and creative way to fundraise for their London to Brighton cycle challenge."

Pippa has long been a fan of Tabitha's label, so it was an obvious choice for the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister when it came to picking a designer to work with.

Pippa collaborated with British designer Tabitha Webb

The admiration was clearly mutual, with Tabitha described the project with Pippa as "an absolute pleasure".

"I'm really honoured to be a part of such an amazing project. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pippa throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome," she explained. "The dress is perfect for the summer – either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

The dress is set to be sold at the highly-anticipated auction taking place on Thursday. Other incredible prizes available include a Valentine's Day weekend in Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle, a coat donated by The Saturdays' Mollie King, signed merchandise from football players at Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United – and even a date with Made in Chelsea star OIlie Locke.