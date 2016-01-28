David Beckham, 40, is as handsome as ever in his latest campaign for H&M. The father-of-four models his new Spring 2016 Bodywear collection for the high street giant, showing off his muscular physique as he smoulders for the camera.

David Beckham has launched his spring 2016 Bodywear collection for H&M

The footballing star, who is married to Victoria Beckham, admitted that when it came to the designs in the collection, which launches on 4 February, he considered his own style and rejected anything he wouldn’t wear himself.

"Everything about my Bodywear for H&M has to be authentic," he explained in a statement. "If I wouldn't wear it then it doesn't go in the collection!"

He added: "I want to choose a range that has great quality and design but is affordable. I’m always trying to evolve the Bodywear collection, and include classic pieces like sweaters and track pants that I would wear out or at home."

The footballer smoulders in the new campaign images

When it comes to his own style however, David has previously confessed that he rarely leaves the house without getting his style icon wife Victoria's approval.

"I trust her more than I trust my judgement!" he told Yahoo. "I've never turned around to her and said, 'you don't look good in that; change.' Frankly, it's hard—very, very hard—for Victoria to look bad in anything.

"But there are definitely times when I've worn things and she's said, 'Nice try, go back upstairs'."

David revealed he only included pieces he would wear himself

2016 is already off to a strong start for David, who is also releasing his new masculine scent, David Beckham Beyond. The British sports star revealed he had used his life motto as inspiration: No matter how small you start, always dream big – and the fragrance's tagline "it all starts with a dream" echoes this.

"It reminds me of when I was a little boy who just loved playing football and had all these dreams of playing for Manchester United and England. That's where it all started for me and it's nice to think of all the little boys and girls out there today who are dreaming big," David told HELLO!.

He added: "Luckily I reached my goals. Whether you're young or old, we all have dreams. I'm no different and I have always carried a lot of passion into what I do."