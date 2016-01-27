Tess Holliday has shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her second child. The plus size model already has a 10-year-old son named Rylee from a previous relationship, but this will be her and partner Nick's first child together.

Tess Holliday has announced she is pregnant for the second time

"It definitely was not planned and I was a little nervous when I first found out, but I'm excited!" she told People magazine.

Despite her nerves, the 30-year-old admitted that she hopes to "enjoy" having a baby this time around, now that she has experienced motherhood and knows what to expect.

"When I had my son, I was 20 and I didn’t know what I was doing and I didn’t have help," she explained. "I'm really excited to be doing it again and have support, and be able to enjoy having a baby, because I couldn’t last time."

Tess regularly shares photos of her partner Nick and her son Rylee

However, Tess admitted she is still gearing herself up for a completely different experience because "so many things are new".

"It's been 10 years since I had a kid, so there are so many things that are new," she admitted. "My friends that that have babies are posting all of these new swings and breastfeeding techniques and new bottles, and it’s really overwhelming because I thought, ‘I’ve already done all this,’ but it feels like I haven’t. I’m having to relearn a lot!"

The model, who counts more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, revealed that her son Rylee is "excited" to become a big brother despite initially being "apprehensive".

"He was apprehensive at first, but he really wants a little brother," she said. "We told him on Christmas. We got him a little present and we put the ultrasound in it. He's excited!"

When she's not spending quality time with her family, Tess has been making waves in the world of fashion as she continues to pave the way for plus size models in the industry with her stunning campaigns and positive body image message.