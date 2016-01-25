Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has kicked off with a bang this year, with the world's biggest supermodels storming the Atelier Versace runway. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley led the charge, with models including Gigi Hadid, Lara Stone, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo and Natasha Poly also strutting their stuff in Donatella Versace's latest creations.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed on the catwalk

Newly-engaged Rosie was as smouldering as ever as she stepped onto the catwalk rocking a stunning royal blue gown which featured a daring thigh-high slit that showed off her enviably toned legs.

The British beauty's hair and make-up was equally on point, with Rosie rocking on-trend dramatic smokey eye make-up, her hair worn down in her trademark tousled waves.

"What a spectacular show last night!" the 28-year-old later wrote to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself on the runway. "@versace_official Haute Couture 2016 in Paris. Thank you @donatella_versace such an honour to walk for you!!"

This was the first time Gigi Hadid walked for Atelier Versace

Rosie wasn't the only blonde beauty to turn heads on the catwalk. Rising supermodel Gigi Hadid made waves as she walked for Atelier Versace for the first time – and she was chosen to close the show, looking the epitome of cool in an all-black tailored blazer and trouser combination.

It comes as no surprise that the 20-year-old featured in the Italian fashion house's haute couture presentation this year – she already has a close relationship with Donatella, and even starred in the first photo the designer posted on her newly-created Instagram account.

Gigi took to Instagram herself after the show to celebrate the milestone moment in her career, with a touching message for Donatella herself.

"Atelier Versace. So honoured to close the show tonight," she wrote in the caption for her 12.2 million followers. "Love you @donatella_versace."