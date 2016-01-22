Stylist to the stars Brad Goreski talks Oscars madness with HELLO! Fashion

The Oscars is on the horizon. And while the number one discussion is Leonardo DiCaprio's chances of winning the highly coveted Best Actor gong, the fashion world is already excited about the looks we're going to see on showbiz's biggest night of the year.



But what goes on behind the scenes ahead of a celebrity's hotly anticipated Oscar red carpet appearance? We chat to stylist Brad Goreski, who is also a co-host on hit TV show Fashion Police, to get the lowdown...

Brad and one of his longtime clients Jessica Alba





"Forty-eight hours before the Oscars is madness," he tells us in the latest issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly.



"You are trying to be in five places at once, with LA traffic and road closures, refitting gowns and running from client to client. There are no tailors available; they've run out of undergarments at the department stores. All the designers come to LA and set up a mini showroom so we can zip around them all. But you have to prepare your red carpet supplies as if there is an earthquake coming."



Brad is credited with helping Jessica Alba create her own personal style, something that skyrocketed his career.



"I owe so much to her for taking a chance on me," he says. "At the time, there wasn't any kind of story to her style, so we started incorporating a lot of colour into her wardrobe.



"One of my favourite Jessica moments was at the 2012 Golden Globes when she wore a coral Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown with her hair in Veronica Lake waves – and a six million dollar Harry Winston necklace.

Jessica Alba at the Golden Globes in 2012





Red carpet styling is a tricky business, and wardrobe malfunctions are a part of the job. Telling us about a time Brad narrowly avoided a red carpet disaster, he says: "A famous actress bent over when we were just about to walk out of the door to go to the Oscars party and the zipper on the back of her own totally busted.



"I had no backup and we were like 'Oh my God, what do we do now?' I found black safety pins and pinned up her zipper and nobody noticed."



So what might be the key looks at this year's Oscars? "There'll be a big return to glamour on the red carpet," he says.

Brad is also a co-host on Fashion Police





"We are moving past minimalism, the pared-down look, and we're going to be seeing tons of beading, fluid fabrics, with embroidery and a lot of jewellery. There's a shift back to luxury and opulence, whereas before people didn't want to seem ostentatious or appear to be obnoxiously flaunting their wealth."



As for ones to watch, Brad has his eye on Jessica Chastain. "She wore a beautiful Elie Saab couture gown to the London premiere of The Martian and I thought, 'She's setting the tone'. I have high hopes for Rooney Mara too. She always hits the right notes on the red carpet.



Brad concludes with stressing how important it is to strike the right tone with fashion when promoting a movie or attending award ceremonies. “Actors can campaign [for awards] through their style for sure," he says.



"Talent obviously comes first, but it cannot hurt to be on Anna Wintour’s good side. It can’t hurt to have a handful of design houses in your back pocket, who will make you a custom gown, even if it’s for a really small movie. Fashion is a fantastic way to get a movie noticed.”