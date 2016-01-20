Grace Coddington has left Vogue

The fashion world is in shock after hearing the news that Grace Coddington, widely regarded as Anna Wintour's right-hand woman, has stepped down as US Vogue creative director, after nearly 30 years at the magazine.



"After more than 25 years at American Vogue, Grace Coddington will assume the role of creative director at large and take on additional projects outside the magazine," a spokesperson for the fashion bible confirmed to Business of Fashion.





"She will work on several Vogue fashion shoots throughout the year."



Speaking to Business of Fashion, Grace, known for her flame-red hair, said: "I really love Vogue, it's been in my life always, they discovered me as a model at 19.



"I'm not running away from Vogue, because it has opened so many doors. But it will be nice to collaborate, and nice to go out [and] give talks to people. It's just another approach. I'm certainly not going into retirement. I don't want to sit around."





Grace was always well known within the fashion world, but she became a household name after starring in 2009's The September Issue, a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the making of the September 2007 issue of Vogue.