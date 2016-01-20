Exciting news for Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have designed several sell-out collections for Topshop and Pacsun. But the famous sisters are launching their very own clothing range – at New York Fashion Week, no less!



The line will be called Kendall + Kylie and will launch on February 8 in the Big Apple.





According to a report in WWD, the collection will be sold at a number of high-end retailers in America – Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Shopbop and Revolve.



There is no news yet as to if/when the collection will arrive on British soil. *impatient face*





all dressed up #KKspring16 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Jan 13, 2016 at 2:17pm PST

Given the high-end nature of the retailers, it looks like this collection will carry a higher price point than we've seen from the sisters in the past.It's said to be more representative of the Jenners' individual style, blending Kendall's "more classic, feminine style" with Kylie's "more edgy streetwear" vibes.The colour palette, says WWD, will be "mostly black and white with pale pink and blue accents."Roll on Feb 8...



