A host of Sex and the City fans were left disappointed with the ending of the hit TV series that saw Carrie Bradshaw marry Mr. Big, believing that it jarred with the show's unique, anti-rom com vision that made it so well-loved.



Now the creator of the show Darren Star has spoken out about the conclusion, deeming it "a betrayal".





Speaking to Amazon Kindle Single, Darren revealed that he was not entirely happy with the ending but as he was not in charge of writing the final episodes, there wasn't much he could do.



"If you're empowering other people to write and produce your shows, at a certain point, you've got to let them follow your vision," he explained.



"But I think the show ultimately betrayed what it was about, which was that women don't ultimately find happiness from marriage."



He added: "Not that they can't. But the show initially was going off script from the romantic comedies that had come before it. That's what had made women so attached. At the end it became a conventional romantic comedy... But unless you're there to write every episode, you're not going to get the ending you want."





Darren's controversial revelations come as Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about what it was like to become Carrie Bradshaw in an article about transformation for the Wall Street Journal.



"I love the process of becoming somebody else, but the work to become so, and to be convincing, is still very challenging," she wrote.



"People probably don't realise that Carrie Bradshaw was radically different from who I was, who I continue to be."



Sarah Jessica went on to admit that it took "real work" to be Carrie, "to understand her, to not judge her."