Eva Longoria addresses those Victoria Beckham wedding dress rumours

We were excited to hear the rumours that Victoria Beckham was gifting Eva Longoria with the ultimate wedding present – a bridal dress.



But it looks like the speculation might not be true. *sad face*. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen said to the star: "It's been reported that your buddy Victoria Beckham will be designing your gown..."



Eva coyly responded: "We haven't even talked about a gown," before changing the subject.





Days earlier, while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, Eva again skirted round the subject.



"I don't know. I haven't given it one thought, but it is in the news that she is," Eva said of Victoria.



"I haven't even talked to Victoria about it."



Meanwhile, it's been reported that Victoria has ruled out a reunion with her fellow Spice Girl bandmates.





There has been a lot of speculation that the band will reunite to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the summer, but it appears the fashion designer won't play any part in the comeback.



A rep for Victoria reportedly told TMZ that the mum-of-four has no plans to appear with them "now or in the future", adding that she has "been very respectful about the fabulous time they had together in the past, however her focus is now very much her family and fashion business."