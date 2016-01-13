Inside Stella McCartney's incredible star-studded party – you won't believe which Hollywood actor performed...

Stella McCartney never fails to put on a show when she launches her new collections, throwing star-studded parties and quirky presentations – last year she treated guests to a spectacular magic show.

But the fashion designer took things to the next level with her Autumn 2016 presentation on Tuesday night.

Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney



With an A-list crowd that included Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Orlando Bloom and Nicole Richie, Stella unveiled her new confections at cult record store Amoeba Records in Los Angeles.

But it was a performance from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp that really stole the show. The star and his band Hollywood Vampires teamed up with special guest Marilyn Manson to round off the evening.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney



Lily Collins uploaded a video of the performance to Instagram, writing: "Sweet dreams were made tonight. Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson?! No sleep for me now. Or ever#stellaknowshowtothrowaparty..."



Speaking about the decision to host the presentation in LA, Stella told WWD: "I spend a fair amount of time here and have close friends here and for a while LA has been becoming quite a centre for the arts and fashion, film and music, and for me it just felt like the right time to celebrate."


Katy Perry

