The fashion trends we should avoid, according to Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is one of the hottest supermodels in the world right now. So when she's giving fashion advice, we're listening. *girl waving emoji*



In a new blog post entitled My 2016 Trend Forecast, the 20-year-old outlines the fashion trends she'll be tapping into this year – plus, the ones she will be avoiding.





"I know there will be a bunch more trends I’ll try out this year, but I narrowed down my faves that I want to wear waaay more - like leopard, fringe and sneakers, of course," wrote the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.



"On the other hand, there are some trends that just HAVE to go."



Uh oh. "Am I the only one sick of butt-baring shorts and slogan shirts? Maxi skirts depend on the outfit, but they definitely have to be sleek and polished."



Noted. Not entirely happy (anyone else have one drawer dedicated entirely to slogan tshirts?) but noted.





If you're not content with simply heeding her advice, soon you might be able to actually wear her designs – news broke last month that Kendall is teaming up with her BFF Cara to design by creating a joint clothing line.



The supermodel BFFs are said to be launching their own collection named after their friendship tag CaKe, a mix of their first names.



"Kendall is the driving force behind the brand," a source told The Sun.



"They both see it as a bit of fun but are secretly confident it will do well. They're two of the most photographed women in the world so the brand is going to be picked up by millions of fans."



Their fan base is also pretty substantial – Kendall has 45.6 million Instagram followers and Cara has 24.8 million, a combined total of 70.4 million.