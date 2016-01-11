Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a red carpet doppelganger

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were supposed to turn up in matching dresses. But it was another celebrity duo that ended up having a twin moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a stunning gold Saint Laurent dress that put her incredible supermodel physique on display.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Brie Larson





And she soon had some competition in the form of Best Actress nominee Brie Larson, who arrived on the red carpet in a similar gold sequin Calvin Klein dress, her blonde hair in waves.



Despite the remarkably similar ensembles, we think both ladies looked pretty showstopping at the awards ceremony.