Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a red carpet doppelganger
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were supposed to turn up in matching dresses. But it was another celebrity duo that ended up having a twin moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a stunning gold Saint Laurent dress that put her incredible supermodel physique on display.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Brie Larson
And she soon had some competition in the form of Best Actress nominee Brie Larson, who arrived on the red carpet in a similar gold sequin Calvin Klein dress, her blonde hair in waves.
Despite the remarkably similar ensembles, we think both ladies looked pretty showstopping at the awards ceremony.
