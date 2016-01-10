Dougie Poynter walks the catwalk in his first fashion show

Dougie Poynter has made the transition from musician to model seamlessly. The 28-year-old walked in his first fashion show, Joshua Kane’s Autumn/Winter Fashion Show in East London’s Spitalfields, on Friday.



The drummer looked confident as he walked the runway wearing a gold and black brocade jacket with a black shirt, short black trousers and shiny black suit shoes. To complete the look the singer slicked back his long hair.

Ellie Goulding, who sang at the Victoria's Secret runway show, congratulated her on-off boyfriend on his achievement. “Congratulations on your first walk @idougahole this is incredible. @joshuakanebespoke #nextbigthing,” she wrote.



The couple were believed to have taken a break, in the run up to Christmas, after struggling with their respective work commitments. Before then, Ellie had spoken out about how she had wanted to start a family with her boyfriend-of-two-years. "We want to [get married] and we do want to have children but I think realistically it won’t happen for a while. Next year I’m on tour and I don’t want it to be something we fit in," she explained.

Many fans believe that the two have reconnected romantically as they were spotted looking cosy whilst shopping at a London supermarket earlier this week. The McFly band member all but confirmed the reunion during the Joshua Kane after party. "Ellie and I are really good," he responded when asked about his relationship with the How Long Will I Love You singer.