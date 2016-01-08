Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shot to fame as Michelle Tanner in 80s series Full House.



But the famous twins declined to take part in the show's sequel, Fuller House, disappointing legions of fans across the world.



Now, executive producer Bob Boyett has revealed the reasons behind the girls' decision.

The twins now run a successful fashion empire





"Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17 and I don't feel comfortable acting," he told People.



"Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us."



The twins shot to fame as Michelle Tanner on Full House





They head up designer brands The Row, which won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award by the CFDA in 2015, and Elizabeth and James.

Last year, Netflix confirmed that they were reviving the sitcom with a 13-episode pick-up to air in 2016.



On the absence of the Olsen twins, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarondos said: "The Olsen twins are teeting [on] whether or not they'll be around.



"There's a bunch of opportunity for them if they choose to. But they're not in the current creative."



The sequels will star original castmembers Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J.), her onscreen younger sister Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Andrea Barbrer, who played her best friend Kimmy Gibbler. John Stamos will reprise his role as Uncle Jesse in a guest role.