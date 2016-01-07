Candice Swanepoel helps Max Factor launch new Marilyn Monroe-inspired lipsticks

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel looks totally stunning after being transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Max Factor's latest launch.



The blonde beauty epitomises the late silver screen siren's signature beauty look, showing off deep red lips and soft curls.





Candice was modelling Max Factor's new Marilyn Monroe Lipstick Collection.



Made up of four different shades – Ruby Red, Sunset Red, Berry and Cabernet – the collection has been crafted to create at least one red shade to suit every woman.



Speaking about the new lipsticks, Pat McGrath, Max Factor Global Creative Director, commented: "I'm an undeniable glamour girl so I love high impact accents of colour, and a slick of red on the lips is one of the easiest, yet most gorgeously dramatic ways, of adding glamour.





"I know some women can be daunted by the boldness of this look, but there's a red to suit every woman, and the trick is to use expert artistry to pick the right one."



Max Factor, which celebrated its 80th anniversary last year, is the make-up brand widely credited for Marilyn Monroe's transformation from mousy brunette to blonde bombshell back in 1935 and for creating her now iconic beauty look.



The beauty giant is also encouraging women to glam-up in January and "embrace glamour".



Generally the time of year when we put party looks and bold red lips aside, Max Factor is calling on women to create instant glamour transformations by wearing a red lip and sharing a selfie using the hashtags #wearyourred and #glamjan.