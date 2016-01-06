Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have only been dating for a couple of months. But it looks like the photogenic duo are ready to take their relationship to the level after they were spotted flat-hunting together.



The couple were snapped browsing places to rent in a Soho neighbourhood of New York this week before grabbing lunch at Soho House.

The pair were spotted on a date night in New York





A few days later, Gigi and Zayn enjoyed a date night, stepping out together in the Big Apple for a romantic evening.



The pair confirmed their relationship in December when the One Direction star posted a selfie of the pair on his Instagram account.

Una foto publicada por Zayn Malik (@zayn) el 20 de Dic de 2015 a la(s) 3:53 PST





And just three days ago, Gigi shared a photo of a shirtless Zayn holding her cat.



Gigi and Zayn have been spotted on a string of dates over the past couple of months. They were first linked in early November, shortly after Gigi split with Joe Jonas after several months of dating.



Their break-up wasn't "dramatic," a source told People, but "it was just hard to make it work with their schedules."

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 2, 2016 at 2:36pm PST





Shortly after they parted ways, fans spotted that Joe had unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on social media, and also deleted a photo he had with Zayn on Twitter. The picture was taken back in June and captioned "#SQUAD".



Gigi and Zayn looked to be enjoying each other's company at Justin Bieber's party back in November.



A source told Us Weekly: "He thinks she's so hot. He takes interest in her shoots and videos she does. He thinks she's sweet, too. She talks about her mom a lot and her family, and he likes that. She drinks beers with the guys, she's cool and funny."