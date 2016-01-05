Fashion's hottest duo Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are joining forces once again – this time turning their hand to design by creating a joint clothing line.



The supermodel BFFs are said to be launching their own collection named after their friendship tag CaKe, a mix of their first names.

Supermodel duo Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner





"Kendall is the driving force behind the brand," a source told The Sun.



"They both see it as a bit of fun but are secretly confident it will do well. They're two of the most photographed women in the world so the brand is going to be picked up by millions of fans."



Their fan base is also pretty substantial – Kendall has 45.6 million Instagram followers and Cara has 24.8 million, a combined total of 70.4 million.

The pair first debuted their tees earlier this year





The ultimate goal, the source added, "is for CaKe to have its own stores in the UK and US."



Kendall and Cara gave fans a sneak peek of their new label earlier this summer when they wore 'CaKe Tour' t-shirts to Taylor Swift's concert at Hyde Park.



And in November, Cara celebrated Kendall's birthday with a custom-made cake for the 20-year-old.

Cara made this special cake for Kendall's birthday





The cake was a mix of the models' two faces, with 'CaKe' written in icing underneath.



"A CaKe for my CaKe," Cara captioned the cute shot.