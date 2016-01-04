Will Smith's son Jaden models womenswear in new Louis Vuitton campaign
Jaden Smith is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion, often rocking eye-catching ensembles.
So it came as no surprise that the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was cast to model womenswear in the new Louis Vuitton campaign.
The fashion house's creative director Nicholas Ghesquiere announced the 17-year-old's new modelling gig in an Instagram post.
"Happy to introduce Jaden Smith @christiaingrey in the new SS16 @louisvuitton ad campaign photographed by Bruce Weber," he wrote.
In the shot, Jaden is spotted sporting one of the collection's new looks – a fringed top, a leather biker jacket and a pleated skirt.
Jaden, who boasts a staggering 2.4 million followers, has yet to share the image with his fans.
It's not the first time Jaden has worn a dress or a skirt, and he previously revealed that he likes "super drapey things".
Jaden's unusual style has gained him recognition in the fashion world. He recently appeared in a Vogue shoot and is often spotted sitting front row at fashion shows.
What do you think?