Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's romance heats up in St. Barths

The rumour mill went into overdrive last week when a One Direction fan tweeted a picture of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dining together on the Caribbean island of Anguilla.



And the photogenic duo confirmed their blossoming romance when they spotted kissing a few days later on a yacht in St. Barths.

The pair have been enjoying sunny yacht days in St. Barths





The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the boyband singer looked intimate as they cosied up on sunloungers.



But they weren't enjoying the romantic break alone – the duo were joined by their mothers. Kris Jenner was enjoying the sunny getaway with her boyfriend Corey Gamble while Harry was spotted with his arm around his mum Anne.



Just days later, Harry and Kendall enjoyed another boat trip – this time with fellow famous couple Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi. The famous foursome were pictured enjoying lunch together on the yacht.

The duo were first linked back in 2013





Harry and Kendall were first rumoured to be dating back in 2013, after being spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date.



But just days after their rendezvous, Kendall hinted that things were purely platonic. "We're friends. He's cool, yeah, he's cool," Kendall told Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.



Kris is said to be delighted about Kendall's new romance with Harry.



"Kris is just over the moon about her daughter's reunion with Harry," a source told HollywoodLife.com.



"She always knew he was the one for her. Kris adores Harry and has never seen Kendall happier. Call it a mother's instinct, but Kris knew the two would get back together one day."