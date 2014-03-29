Click on the photo below to see Elle's style transformation…



Elle Macpherson has proven herself a fashion force to be reckoned with, from modelling to hosting Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model. Repeatedly wowing on and off the red carpet with her chic ensembles, the supermodel has the fashion pack constantly coveting her effortlessly chic style.



HELLO! Online has taken a look back at Elle's style evolution...



With her flawless complexion and stunning physique – Elle's nickname 'The Body' certainly still applies – Elle looks far younger than her 52 years.

Elle previously opened up about hitting milestone 50, as she launched food supplement Super Elixir.



"I feel loved, balanced, happy, healthy and at peace with who I am," she said.



"Feeling good on the inside is more important to me now. Looking good follows.



"My secret? Love, laughter, balance, wellness and super greens."



Elle is married to billionaire property mogul Jeffrey Soffer. She has two sons – Arpad Flynn, 18, and Aurelius Cy, 13 – with former partner French financier Arpad Busson.



Elle and Jeffrey tied the knot in 2014, in an intimate ceremony on the tropical island of Figi, watched by only 15 guests,



Elle and her fiancé of five months wed in a private villa at the beautiful Laucala Resort.



The immediate wedding party spent a week celebrating the happy union at the resort and guests arrived in the Pacific Ocean paradise at various different times before the couple exchanged their vows.



"This is such a joyful time for Elle and Jeff," a source told WHO. "They are both thrilled."



"Jeff's really normal and a relaxed kind of person," a family friend added. "In that way, actually, he's almost Australian. [The family] think he's great.



The low-key ceremony suited the couple's relaxed style perfectly. Her engagement to Jeffrey in March of last year became public knowledge when Elle was spotted flashing the diamond ring on a night out in London later that month.



The loved-up couple started dating in 2009 but broke up in March 2012. They rekindled their romance when Jeffrey was involved in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas, which left him with injuries to his spine. His friend Lance Valdez also tragically died in the accident.



Elle immediately rushed to his side while he was preparing to undergo surgery, and nursed him back to health . At the time a source said, "Elle is landing in Miami imminently to visit him and offer her support at a very tough time."