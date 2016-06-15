How to brighten up your wardrobe for summer

Long summer days and nights call for a fresh approach to dressing, and chic French brand La Redoute has the perfect wardrobe solutions for an instant upgrade.

From stylish holiday must-haves and those festival essentials to elegant occasion wear, La Redoute offers a beautiful collection designed to stay cool when the sun gets hot.

Choose from an array of fabulous separates and dresses, swimwear and cover ups in shades of electric blue, sunshine yellow or lipstick red.

We love to add a pop of colour to any outfit – it's a style lots of celebrities are championing both on the red carpet and off-duty.

Mix and match bright pieces – you can pair a zingy yellow polka-print skirt with a striped tee, or wear optic white with yellow to perfectly offset the look.

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a vibrant blue off-the-shoulder number

A turquoise playsuit is a simple, chic look for long summer days and can take you to night with ease.

If maxi is more your style, there's an array of gorgeous flowing options, as well as stunning striped dresses for special occasions. Happy shopping!

