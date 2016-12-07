Jennifer Lawrence continues her red carpet style streak

Jennifer Lawrence is back and looking better than ever as she promotes her new film Passengers with Chris Pratt. Stepping out in seriously covetable looks night after night, the actress is ending 2016 on a style high. Scroll down to get all the details on her outfits…

Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in this Sally LaPointe outfit

The 26-year-old looked stunning in this embellished two-piece by Sally LaPointe at a New York screening of the film. Jennifer complemented the look with Louboutin heels and simple drop earrings, wearing her hair in a low ponytail with smoky eye make-up.

She wore a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana ensemble in Berlin

Earlier in the week Jennifer had once again made a stunning appearance in a Dolce & Gabbana polka dot co-ordinating crop top and skirt at the Berlin premiere of Passengers. The actress wore her long blonde hair in tousled waves and once again completed the look with dramatic black eyeliner and a slick of pink lip gloss.

Jennifer stepped out in Proenza Schouler in London

Trying something different during her visit to London, Jennifer stepped out in a red and black splatter-print Proenza Schouler dress. The dip hem design showed off her Louboutin heels while a messy braid added the perfect finishing touch.

Mixing up her look in a 3.1 Philip Lim suit

Another photo call, another change of look for Jennifer. The Oscar-winner worked a monochrome look in a 3.1 Philip Lim skirt suit at a promotional event in Madrid.

Proving why she is the face of Dior in this star print ensemble

Last but by no means least, Jennifer made a stellar sartorial choice in this Dior 'L'Etoile' print jumper and sheer star print tulle skirt. Proving exactly why she is the face of the brand, Jennifer showed off the ensemble to perfection, wearing her hair in a loose ponytail and keeping her make-up stripped back.

