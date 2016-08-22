Izabel Goulart steals the show at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Rio Olympics came to sensational close on Sunday evening with a carnival-inspired ceremony, and Brazilian model Izabel Goulart was there to add a serious touch of glamour.

Izabel, 31, wore a stunning jewelled bikini and went full Victoria's Secret with huge pink feathers as she danced her way around the Macarena stadium, accompanied by Samba dancer and street cleaner Renato Sorriso.

Izabel Goulart stole the show at the Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

Although she oozed confidence in her figure-flaunting outfit, Izabel confessed to feeling nervous just before the show started.

Sharing one of her Snapchats on Instagram, she wrote: "Finding a way to relieve the anxiety minutes before the show… why not do some squats???"

In another Snap, shared on Vogue's official account, she explained: "Today is a very special moment not only for me but for all nations! I feel honoured to be part of the Olympics Closing Ceremony in my home country."





Izabel showed off her costume beforehand on Instagram

Izabel has been a constant support to Team Brazil throughout the Games, and wrapped up in a Brazilian flag during their men's soccer final against Germany – which they won 5-4.

Still managing to look effortlessly sexy wearing the flag, Izabel shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: "Go Brazil! I wouldn't miss this match for nothing in the world!"

And, clearly elated after their win, she later added: "Yeahhhh. Olympic Gold medal!! Congratulations to our golden boys! So proud of our team!!"