The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has long been a royal style icon, and it appears "the Kate effect" has inspired a number of celebrities too. Just weeks after the Duchess stepped out in a gorgeous cream Barbara Casasola dress, Kourtney Kardashian has worn the same design for a photoshoot.

Posing for The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, the reality TV star looks gorgeous as she reclines on a gold chair. Kourtney wears her long hair slicked back from her face to accentuate the off-the-shoulder detail, accessorising simply with a gold choker and rings.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kourtney Kardashian wore the same Barbara Casasola dress as Kate

The 37-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram account on Monday, adding the caption: "Yes daddy I do."

She is now the third famous face to wear the mesh-panelled dress, as Melanie Griffith, 58, wore the design in black to attend the Hallmark Channel Summer TCA event in Los Angeles in July, sparking similarities to the stylish royal.

However Melanie styled it completely differently, choosing to snap up the designer piece in black as opposed to the cream dress worn by 34-year-old Kate.

Kate wore the dress to an awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in July

The Working Girl actress teamed the sheer pinstripe midi with peep toe heels and a Chanel handbag. Melanie wore her hair up into a bouffant updo to highlight the Bardot neckline and completed the look with smoky eye make-up and a slick of pink lipstick.

Meanwhile Kate was hailed as wearing her most fashion-forward look to date when she stepped out in the cream version of the dress to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the Natural History Museum.

Kate wore her hair loose and accessorised with £140 pink heels and an embellished clutch bag.