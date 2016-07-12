Kendall Jenner adds a western spin to her summer street style

The fringed jacket is the cover up of the moment if Kendall Jenner's latest street style looks are anything to go by. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has stepped out in not just one but two tasselled cover ups in as many days, giving us serious fashion inspiration for the season ahead.

On Monday Kendall worked off-duty cool in a cropped black suede fringed jacket, which she wore over a black bandeau crop top and grey skinny jeans. With patent lace up boots, round sunglasses and a ponytail rounding off the look, it was another covetable casual outfit from the model.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a black fringed jacket on Tuesday

Kendall also gave her weekend wardrobe a western-inspired spin by throwing on a tan suede fringed jacket on over a white cropped t-shirt from Are You Am I and denim shorts.

She completed the tactile look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi navy blue velvet ankle boots – a sartorial nod to what is set to be one of autumn-winter's biggest trends.

Kendall's impressive street style run follows her turn opening the show at Fendi's 90th anniversary celebrations hosted at the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Thursday.

The model added a western spin to her look with a tan tasselled jacket

The 20-year-old described the show as "one of the most beautiful shows" she had ever walked in, and opened up about the experience in a post on her official website.

"[Legends and Fairytales] was crazy beautiful and I can't believe I got to literally walk on top of the Trevi Fountain," Kendall wrote on her official website after the show. "My girl Bella [Hadid] closed the show and then we had an epic line-up as the finale."