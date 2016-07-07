Céline Dion reveals what her children think of her super-chic makeover

After stealing the show at Paris Haute Couture Week, Céline Dion has opened up about her fierce new style and why she's starting to experiment with what she wears. The songstress is working with a new stylist – and even her children are impressed.

Céline 's three sons, René-Charles, 15, and five-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, are so excited by their mum's bold fashion choices that they're taking inspiration from them.

Céline Dion has been showing off some amazing looks in Paris



Speaking to ET, the Think Twice hit maker explained: "I have to say, it's pretty exciting. Working with Law Roach is quite an experience to be honest with you. He brought me out of my closet and now flowers are growing."

She continued: "And even my kids, [they're like], 'We want a bow like this, we want a dress like this'. My kids, even if they're boys, they're into fashion, they're into characters, everything they say they like, whether it's for a girl or boy, they want it."





She's been working with a new stylist to change up her image

It's no surprise, given Céline 's super-chic makeover, that Law is also responsible for Zendaya's flawless style, having been dressing her since she was 14-years-old.

Discussing his work with Céline, he said: "The most important thing is we've just been having fun. I don't know if it's a good or bad thing that we're together now. For us, it's just dressing up. It's just [about] being a lady."

If anyone deserves a bit of happiness, it's Celine. In January this year she lost her husband René Angélil and brother Daniel within days of each other. But, ever the professional, throughout her grief Céline has maintained the mantra that the show must go on – and what a fabulous show she's giving us.