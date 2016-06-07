Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were joined at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night by younger sister Elizabeth – and they made quite the stylish trio.

Fashion designer twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, 29, looked chic in their trademark black, opting for co-ordinating looks from their fashion house The Row, and Elizabeth, 27, made sure to match them for their red carpet outing, also wearing their label.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pose with sister Elizabeth

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, actress Elizabeth revealed how proud she is of her big sisters. She said: "They're nominated for two CDFA awards this year, for accessory and for [best] designer, so it's really exciting."

And what's the best part about having two seriously stylish designers as siblings? The free clothes! Elizabeth continued: "I just got a shipment. It's really great; I feel very lucky. They're amazing and so comfortable and really cool."

Elizabeth revealed she loves getting free clothes from her sisters

According to the twins' favourite hair stylist Mark Townsend, they both knew exactly what they wanted for the night. Mary-Kate "wanted her hair to look like she came directly from the beach", so he styled her blonde tresses into textured waves.

For Ashley, Mark went for a middle-parted textured look – and all three of the girls looked amazing!

Mark recently revealed his go-to technique for getting the Olsen sisters red carpet ready, and all it takes is some extra hold hairspray and a toothbrush!

