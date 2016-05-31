Khloé Kardashian is a real-life Barbie in pink latex dress
Is Khloé the hottest Kardashian right now? We definitely think so! She stepped out last week wearing a daring pink latex dress which clung to her body like a second skin – and killed it.
The 31-year-old was joined by sister Kourtney and BFF Malika Haqq as they headed to 1 OAK in Las Vegas to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday, but all eyes were undoubtedly on Khloé.
Khloé Kardashian looked like a real-life Barbie in pink latex
After pouring herself into the dress, Khloé opted to style her blonde locks in summery waves and matched her lip colour to her look with a pop of rose pink.
But, despite the fact she looked incredible for the outing, Khloé's look attracted more than a few negative comments online with some Instagram followers suggested the material hid her famous curves.
There's no denying Khloé appeared a little less curvalicious than usual but, after all the work she's been putting in at the gym, it's not surprise that she wants to show off her body.
Khloé, pictured with Kourtney and Kim, uses the gym as therapy
After putting exercise to one side earlier this year as she cared for ex-husband Lamar Odom following his hospitalisation, Khloé is back to her best.
Speaking to People magazine in January, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained: "For the first month, I wasn't even really thinking about that. It wasn't about me. But once I started getting my feet back under me a little bit, I was like, 'Oh god, I need to get back to my routine'."
She added: "I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand-in-hand. I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"
