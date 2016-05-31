Is Khloé the hottest Kardashian right now? We definitely think so! She stepped out last week wearing a daring pink latex dress which clung to her body like a second skin – and killed it.



The 31-year-old was joined by sister Kourtney and BFF Malika Haqq as they headed to 1 OAK in Las Vegas to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday, but all eyes were undoubtedly on Khloé.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Photo: © Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian looked like a real-life Barbie in pink latex

After pouring herself into the dress, Khloé opted to style her blonde locks in summery waves and matched her lip colour to her look with a pop of rose pink.



But, despite the fact she looked incredible for the outing, Khloé's look attracted more than a few negative comments online with some Instagram followers suggested the material hid her famous curves.



There's no denying Khloé appeared a little less curvalicious than usual but, after all the work she's been putting in at the gym, it's not surprise that she wants to show off her body.

Photo: © Instagram

Khloé, pictured with Kourtney and Kim, uses the gym as therapy

After putting exercise to one side earlier this year as she cared for ex-husband Lamar Odom following his hospitalisation, Khloé is back to her best.

GALLERY: THE KARDASHIAN/JENNER SISTERS THEN AND NOW

Speaking to People magazine in January, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained: "For the first month, I wasn't even really thinking about that. It wasn't about me. But once I started getting my feet back under me a little bit, I was like, 'Oh god, I need to get back to my routine'."



She added: "I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand-in-hand. I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"