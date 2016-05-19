When Bella Hadid stepped out in Cannes wearing a very risqué red satin gown, we knew we'd seen something very similar before – and it turns out Rita Ora wore almost the exact dress to the 2014 MTV VMAs.



Bella, 19, stole the show on the French Riviera this week in her plunging scarlet dress, designed by Alexandre Vauthier. The model let the seriously high thigh split do all the talking and accessorised with simple but beautiful diamonds.

Photo: © Getty Images

Bella Hadid looked amazing in Cannes this week

But 25-year-old Rita also looked incredible when she wore the look two years ago. The dress made the most of her enviable figure, and the singer added a diamond-studded choker for a touch of glamour.



The former X Factor judge also complimented the red Donna Karen silk wrap dress with some matching studs.

Photo: © Getty Images

But Rita Ora wore a similar look to the MTV VMAs in 2014

Instagram fan site Ritaoradiaries posted a comparison image shortly after Bella stepped out in the dress, and even Rita had her say, allegedly commenting: "We did it first Bots! Lol."

But who wore it best? Stylist Simon Glazin told MailOnline: "This dress calls for the two Cs: conviction and confidence, and luckily Bella and Rita have both. However if I was to choose one, it would have to be Bella. She's quickly reaching supermodel status like her sister, Gigi, which means she can wear a bin bag and make it look chic."



Who do you think looked better? Let us know in the comments section below.