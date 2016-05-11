As the stars head to Cannes for its 69th annual film festival, all eyes are on one woman in particular. Cheryl Fernandez-Versini – or Cheryl, as she will now be called – headed to the glamorous city on the French Riviera with new boyfriend Liam Payne.



Cheryl, 32, met estranged husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini at the 2014 festival, but just two years later it's all about her and One Direction singer Liam. Her love life aside, the former X Factor judge never fails to impress on the Cannes red carpet.



For the last five years, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl has stolen the show in one way or another and, as we wait to see what she'll wear this year, we've taken a look back at all of her looks.

Cheryl at Cannes: 2011

Cheryl dazzled in white during her first year at the festival

Back in 2011, Cheryl was still using first husband Ashley Cole's surname. She'd just been announced as a judge on The X Factor USA and appeared briefly in What To Expect When You're Expecting, which also starred Jennifer Lopez. So the singer pulled out all the stops for Cannes: wearing a show-stopping white gown with a plunging neckline.

The gold pears and matching clutch made for great accessories and Cheryl's make-up was, of course, on point.

Cheryl at Cannes: 2012

She divided opinion in 2013 with this daring number

Less than a year after being axed from The X Factor USA, just three weeks after her debut, Cheryl was back to ruling the red carpet. While her future in television was uncertain, the Geordie lass made it clear she was here to stay. This time her look recieved mixed reviews, with some criticising the red feathered part of her dress, but there's no denying Cheryl loves to take risk...

Cheryl at Cannes: 2013

Keeping it classy in 2013 in deep maroon

Fresh from the Girls Aloud reunion tour and their subsequent split announcement, Cheryl looked flawless in deep red. Keeping her hair, make-up and accessories simple, she let the beautiful detailing of the dress do all the talking.

Cheryl at Cannes: 2014

Cheryl's look for 2015 had a slight '60s twist

Cheryl looked like a true diva in this black Monique Lhuillier gown, which short at the front but long at the back for maximum impact. As you would expect from a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, Cheryl's beauty look that year won rave reviews. And nobody expected she would leave Cannes that year with her soon-to-be second husband...

Cheryl at Cannes: 2015

She stunned in creamy pink last year

Just when we thought Cheryl couldn't surprise us anymore, she walked the 2015 red carpet in this absolutely breath-taking Ralph & Russo dress. From the creamy pale pink colour to the daring neckline and the caped detailing - this look ticked all the boxes and more.

Now we'll just have to see how Cheryl ups the fashion stakes this year...

What is your favourite of Cheryl's Cannes looks? Let us know in the comments box below.