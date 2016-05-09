It's been a bumpy few months for Caroline Flack, after she quit The X Factor amid rumours she was axed, and she's been forced to defend herself once again. The 36-year-old attended the BAFTAs on Sunday evening, and her bold outfit choice received mixed reviews.



Love Island host Caroline wore a black jumpsuit with a twist: it had slits up both legs and appeared to be slightly too long for her, meaning she had to hitch it up to walk. At one point the legs appeared to get caught under Caroline's heels – but Caroline has no regrets.

Caroline Flack doesn't regret her choice of outfit for the BAFTAs 2016

Taking to Twitter to seemingly respond to negative reports on her look, Caroline shared a snap of her on the red carpet and wrote: "Wearing @Halston jumpsuit last night, and I loved it, albeit quite hard to walk in…"



Caroline also was also the subject of one of host Graham Norton's jokes. Graham, who was presenting the awards, opened the show with a comedy monologue, and addressed Caroline's X Factor exit.

Caroline recently had to deny a feud with former co-host Olly Murs

He said: "The writing was on the wall for Caroline… You could get better odds for Anne Boleyn returning to Wolf Hall."



But we’re sure Caroline took Graham's jibes in good humour. She recently addressed claims she was pushed from Simon Cowell's ITV talent show and, as a result, had fallen out with co-host Olly Murs.

She tweeted: "I hate being made to comment on these things but I feel forced. I am not bitter about X Factor. I have not fallen out with Olly. I wanted to leave, I had the best time."



Caroline added: "I'm happy. Rested. Feel blessed and am looking forward to the rest of the year. Everything evolves and changes. Time to move on xx."