Just like their stylish mother the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte often attract attention for the outfits they wear during official outings or photographs. Whenever they're pictured, royal fans fall in love with adorable outfits – many of which are designed by Rachel Riley.

The brand has released a very special commemorative collection called Royal Party to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday and all of the Best of British designs look like pieces William and Kate would dress George and Charlotte in.





Will Princess Charlotte be seen in a Rachel Riley outfit soon?

The childrenswear designer is a firm favourite of the Duchess, neé Kate Middleton, so it would not come as a surprise if she chose an item from the new collection. Although Charlotte is yet to wear a Rachel Riley design, her brother George, two, already owns a few. From the cute white shirt with blue trim he wore for his first official portraits with baby sister Princess Charlotte, to the adorable smocked set of red shorts and embroidered shirt he wore to her christening.

Princess Charlotte is in for a very exciting few months. The fourth heir in line to the British throne will turn one on 2 May, and it is highly likely the occasion will be marked with an official photograph.

And, given Duchess Kate and Prince William's love for dressing George in her designs, Charlotte could be making her debut as a one-year-old in one of Rachel Riley's newest designs.

Two dressers from Rachel Riley's Royal Party collection

During an interview with HFM, Rachel Riley opened up about her designs and how the Duke and Duchess dress George and Charlotte.

Rachel explained: "Diana dressed Prince William in a very traditional way, even more traditional than Kate does with Prince George.George always looks gorgeous, too. His clothing is very classic but suitable for today, that’s the look they are trying to achieve. It’s a more modern version of William’s look when he was a little boy."

It's thought Duchess Kate and Prince William will mark Charlotte's birthday with a portrait

She added: "I don't get any advance warning that Prince George will be wearing my clothes, although I do know when pieces have been ordered. Of course it's a great honour that they have chosen to dress George in so many of my outfits, it makes me very proud."