We're used to seeing her looking amazing, and Rosie Fortescue didn't disappoint this week when she stepped out to support her twin sister. Lily Fortescue launched new dating app Ciao at trendy London nightspot Sketch on Thursday evening, and made sure her famous sibling was there to bring the star power.



Rosie, 26, oozed glamour in a black midi dress, with a sparkly white design and cut outs in all the right places. She completed the look with a silver bomber jacket, a black clutch and red heels.

Rosie Fortescue looked amazing at the event

The Made in Chelsea star wore her shoulder-length brown locks in loose curls and added a pop of colour with a red lip. Sister Lily kept things simple in a white shirt and black jeans, and also let her dark dresses fall.



She and Rosie posed up a storm for photographers at the event, and made sure to get a snap with Ciao founder Alex Ziff.

She and twin sister Lily posed with app creator Alex Ziff

Having been last linked to Last Shadow Puppets band member Miles Kane, Rosie previously admitted her own dating life isn't very 'Made in Chelsea-appropriate'.



Speaking to MailOnline, she explained: "It sounds really silly but the people who date on the show want to be doing magazine shoots at home with their boyfriend or girlfriend – they want to be doing all of that and I'll leave it to them.

The two beauties posed up a storm for photographers

"I never signed up to the show to give my life away. And also, the people that I date aren't show-appropriate. There's plenty of other people on the show who want the extra airtime and they want that kind of relationship, so I'll leave that up to them."



Before her rumoured romance with Miles, Rosie enjoyed a brief on-screen fling with Millie Mackintosh's then boyfriend Hugo Taylor.